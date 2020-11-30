Pets die in Mascot area house fire

The fire was reported about 4 p.m. Monday on Shipetown Road.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Fire heavily damaged a Mascot area house Monday afternoon and resulted in the deaths of several pets, according to Rural Metro Fire Department.

The fire was reported about 4 p.m. in the 2400 block of Shipetown Road.

Heavy smoke poured from the right side of the house as crews arrived.

"Crews made an aggressive attack to knock the fire down and finished the job once more firefighters arrived. No one was at home at the time of the fire, but unfortunately several pets were lost in the fire," according to a notice from Rural Metro public information officer Jeff Bagwell.