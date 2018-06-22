Sevier County's animal shelter, Pets Without Parents, is set to close this week -- but people can now rest assured knowing none of its pets will be without parents come June 30.

On Monday, the shelter's president Lory Souders announced all of its cats and dogs had been adopted to good homes ahead of its closure at the end of June.

The shelter will close for good on Saturday, June 30.

The adoption fee was waived for the remaining animals, however an application was still needed to be processed to make sure the animals are going to good homes.

The shelter is located at 901 Mize Lane in Sevierville and was established in 2011 as a non-profit to help find forever homes for cats and dogs.

Pets Without Parents has said the current facility is a renovated house, and 'not what it should be' given its current role. A shelter spokesperson also said the facility is in need of updates because it currently does not have proper ways to clean or keep sick animals away from healthy ones.

