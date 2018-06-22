Sevier County's animal shelter, Pets Without Parents, is set to close in about a week but still has 70 animals to put into homes.

The shelter, which will close on June 30, has about 25 dogs and 45 cats that need to be adopted.

The adoption fee will be waived for the remaining animals, however an application will still need to be processed to make sure the animals are going to good homes.

Pets Without Parents said it hopes to transport any remaining animals to other shelters around the area.

The shelter was established in 2011 as a non-profit to help find forever homes for cats and dogs.

Pets Without Parents has said the current facility is a renovated house, and 'not what it should be' given its current role. A shelter spokesperson also said the facility is in need of updates because it currently does not have proper ways to clean or keep sick animals away from healthy ones.

