NASHVILLE — VFL Peyton Manning partnered with Governor Bill Haslam and First Lady Crissy Haslam to help the Pat Summitt Foundation in the fight against Alzheimer's disease.

On Wednesday, the three organized a lunch event and a private, ticketed dinner at the Tennessee Residence to raise more than $550,000 to benefit the fund established by late head Lady Vols Coach Pat Summitt.

The money raised will fo to benefit research, treatment, awareness and support for those facing Alzheimer's disease.

Manning is an honorary co-chair of the foundation and was a close friend of Summitt.

“It is an honor to work so closely with the Foundation to continue to pay homage to Pat’s winning legacy,” Manning said. “Pat meant a great deal to me, and as her friend, I know she would be especially proud of these efforts and those of the Foundation every day in the fight to end Alzheimer’s.”

The luncheon hosted 200 of Nashville's leaders for a discussion with Peyton's father, Archie Manning. The dinner was hosted by the Governor and First Lady and also included a chat with the Mannings, a live auction and a performance from country star Luke Bryan.

At the end of the event, Manning also presented a $10,000 check to the Brett Boyer Foundation in appreciation for Bryan's contribution.

“On behalf of The Pat Summitt Foundation, we are so grateful to Peyton, Archie, Governor and

First Lady Haslam, Luke Bryan and to Wellspire for the significant contributions to this year’s

fruitful events,” said Patrick Wade, executive director of the foundation. “The work we do in

Pat’s honor will flourish thanks to the awareness and funds raised through these successful

events.”

