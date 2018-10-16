Democratic nominee Phil Bredesen raised nearly $2 million more from donors than Republican Marsha Blackburn as spending in Tennessee’s U.S. Senate race has totaled more than $50 million, according to the latest campaign finance disclosures.

According to reports filed this week — which covers the campaigns’ financial activity from July 14 to Sept. 30 — Bredesen received $4.1 million in contributions from donors, while Blackburn brought in $2.2 million.

That brings the overall total contributions from donors to Bredesen and Blackburn to $8.6 million and $7.7 million, respectively.

Bredesen’s campaign was also recently infused with a personal loan of $2 million, bringing his total of loans during the election cycle to $5.4 million.

The candidates have also spent a cumulative total of more than $20 million since launching their campaigns last year.

During the latest reporting period, Bredesen spent $6 million, bringing his overall total of expenditures to $11.6 million. Blackburn spent $5.5 from mid-July to September, leaving her with a total of $9.1 million in expenditures so far.

The latest expenditures from Blackburn and Bredesen, as well as independent outside groups that have weighed into the race, now brings the total cost of the race to more than $50 million.

As of Tuesday, the Federal Election Commission found outside groups had spent more than $30 million in Tennessee. That total is expected to grow as such groups continue to pour money into the race.

The Bredesen-Blackburn race now makes it the most expensive U.S. Senate race in Tennessee history. The 2006 race between former Chattanooga mayor and current U.S. Sen. Bob Corker and Democrat Harold Ford Jr. saw $34 million in expenditures.

As the candidates head into the final weeks of the campaign — early voting starts Wednesday and goes through Nov. 1 — Blackburn has more money available than her opponent. The congressman has $5 million available to spend while Bredesen has $3.1 million.

