KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — More than 187,000 people fill the city of Knoxville, and even more are spread across East Tennessee.

Yet, for the East Tennessee Historical Society, there's one that deserves the title of East Tennessean of the Year.

That person is Philip Fulmer, current athletic director for the University of Tennessee. The East Tennessee Historical Society Board of Directors gave him the award at a dinner on Nov. 14.

The award is used to recognize ambassadors for the region who represent integrity, dignity, leadership and the Volunteer spirit, according to the East Tennessee Historical Society's websites.

Previous recipients include former Governor Bill Haslam and Roy Kramer for his career as the Southeastern Conference Commissioner.