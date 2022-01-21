Knoxville residents can exchange trash for beer this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Printshop Beer Company and Alliance Brewing Company in South Knoxville host Keep Knoxville Beautiful "Pick-up for a Pint" event on Saturday, Jan. 22 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The event is exactly what it sounds like - pick up some trash, get a free pint of beer.
Volunteers will need to show up to Printshop Beer at 11:30 a.m. to grab the supplies for the pick-up.
Keep Knoxville Beautiful is providing garbage bags, litter-grabbers, gloves, and traffic vests to alert drivers.
Anyone interested in the event can sign up here.
According to Keep Knoxville Beautiful, thousands of volunteers picked up over 100,000 lbs. of litter in 2021.