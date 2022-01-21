Knoxville residents can exchange trash for beer this weekend

Get your trash pick-up supplies at Print Shop Beer Company, fill the bag up with litter, and get a free pint of beer. It's that easy!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Printshop Beer Company and Alliance Brewing Company in South Knoxville host Keep Knoxville Beautiful "Pick-up for a Pint" event on Saturday, Jan. 22 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The event is exactly what it sounds like - pick up some trash, get a free pint of beer.

Volunteers will need to show up to Printshop Beer at 11:30 a.m. to grab the supplies for the pick-up.

Keep Knoxville Beautiful is providing garbage bags, litter-grabbers, gloves, and traffic vests to alert drivers.

Anyone interested in the event can sign up here.