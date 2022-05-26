No one hurt after pickup truck hydroplanes into THP cruiser on I-40

THP said everyone was wearing their seatbelt when a truck lost control and hit a THP cruiser that was responding to a different crash.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is asking people to drive carefully as rainy weather continues to create hazardous hydroplane conditions on the interstates.

The agency was involved in a crash Thursday morning after it said a pickup driver lost control on Interstate 40 while a state trooper responded to a crash near the Watt Road exit in West Knox County.

According to THP, the pickup truck was heading west on I-40 at mile marker 370 in a center lane when a vehicle next to them started moving into the center lane, forcing the truck to move into another lane.

THP said the truck then hydroplaned and lost control, went across all three lanes and crashed into the rear of the THP cruiser that was responding to a crash. THP said the cruiser was pushed forward and hit the crashed car.

No one was hurt in the crash, and THP said everyone was wearing their seatbelts at the time.

To reduce your risk of hydroplaning, the AAA recommends divers adopt the following habits when heading out in the rain:

Avoid using your cruise control in the rain

Slow down and leave plenty of room ahead of you for other vehicles

Avoid hard braking or turning sharply

Drive in the tracks of the vehicle ahead of you

Change your tires if the treads are worn down

If you feel yourself hydroplaning or losing control, the AAA says not to brake and to gently ease your foot off the accelerator to regain control.