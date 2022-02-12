Pigeon Forge changes hours the businesses can serve alcohol

The latest that a business can sell alcohol in the city limits is now 1 a.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — The Pigeon Forge City Council passed an ordinance to change its city code, making it illegal for businesses to sell alcohol past 1 a.m. every day.

The change comes because of state law setting different rules for cities and for premiere resort cities. Pigeon Forge is considered a premiere resort city, because of the number of resorts per square mile.

That's why cities like Knoxville can continue serving alcohol until 3 a.m., but Pigeon Forge has to stop by 1 a.m.

"We received some questions and comments from citizens and visitors about why bars and local establishments are able to sell alcohol until 3 a.m.," said Assistant City Manager Eric Brackins. "Upon further review, we found an existing state law that pertains to premiere resort cities, such as Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, that limits the hours of alcoholic beverage sales to 1 a.m."

The Assistant City Manager said Pigeon Forge started enforcing that state law in August. The change to the City Code was more of a "housekeeping" task, he said.

Brackins said he hasn't heard much negative feedback, because not many bars and restaurants are open past midnight. A 10News investigation found only one bar open past midnight in the city.

"It's certainly a family atmosphere," Brackins said.

Madison Griffith is visiting Pigeon Forge from Athens, Georgia, over the weekend.

"I would not particularly think about raging here," Griffith said. "I probably won't be out past 11 o'clock."

Griffith said she prefers to enjoy the natural beauty and the family-oriented activities in Pigeon Forge. She also said she has advice for those visiting.