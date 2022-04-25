x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

All aboard! Pigeon Forge cuts the ribbon on its new mass transit center

The new $5.4 million facility will help facilitate the third-largest rural transit system in the U.S.
Credit: Pigeon Forge

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Pigeon Forge on Monday cut the ribbon on a new mass transit facility for its trolley fleet.

City leaders met at the new $5.4 million facility at 186 Old Mill Avenue, which is next to Patriot Park and the Old Mill. 

Credit: Pigeon Forge

The transit center has been under development for nearly two years. The more than 20,000-square-foot facility has lots of space indoors as well as 10 new trolley berths. A dedicated lane of traffic will also allow for easy passenger loading and unloading.

Pigeon Forge said its trolley system operates year-round and is the third-largest rural transit system in the United States -- transporting more than 3 million riders yearly along six routes during peak season.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Knoxville group offers free dance classes for people with Parkinson's disease