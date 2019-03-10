UPDATE 1 a.m.: The fire at the Sevier County Solid Waste building has been extinguished, according to the Pigeon Forge Fire Department. Firefighters said no one was injured and the fire did not spread outside of the facility.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Pigeon Forge Fire Department and others are working to put out a large fire at the Sevier County Solid Waste building.

The Pigeon Forge police chief said it started at the facility off Ridge Road near Mt. Zion around 9 p.m. Wednesday and multiple agencies have responded.

Fire Chief Tony Watson said the fire was inside the building, saying they are unsure if anyone was inside at the time it started.

