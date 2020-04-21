First responders in Sevier County are making a few changes in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Pigeon Forge Fire Department said it is now spraying down stations and living quarters every week to prevent the spread of the virus.

No positive tests have been reported in the department, but it is taking a lot of precautions.

Overall - firefighters have had fewer calls since social distancing measures began, but Fire Chief Tony Watson said they are seeing some types of emergencies more often.

"I do believe there has been a rise in overdose related calls. I think there's been an uptick in those. I think there's been a rise in domestic violence-type calls that we interface with, so we just hope and pray that people can get through this time," he said.

The fire department said they've also seen a outpouring of supporting in the community. A lot of neighbors have also brought them food - and they said they're very thankful.