Pigeon Forge Fire Department working to put out landfill fire

Fire Chief Tony Watson said people shouldn't be concerned, and crews are working diligently to put it out.

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Pigeon Forge Fire Department is working on putting out a fire in the area of Sevier Solid Waste landfill.

Pigeon Forge Fire Chief Tony Watson said they started receiving calls about a visible column of smoke around 3:54 p.m. The fire was located in the middle of the demolition landfill.

There is no building involved, and the fire is not near any woods or trees, according to Watson.

Watson said people shouldn't be concerned with the fire as these types of trash fires happen every now and then.