Pigeon Forge police officers said goodbye to a K-9 officer Monday.

Officers escorted K-9 officer Kalif out of the hospital and it was incredibly emotional.

Kalif had to be euthanized because of lymphoma.

Kalif was a 10-year-old German Shepherd.

He had been with the Pigeon Forge Police Department from 2011 to 2018. He played a role in 197 arrests, a string of drug busts, and even helped his handler track down an attempted murder suspect in 18 minutes.

Pigeon Forge Police said he had retired in April.

"He was a valuable member of our police department and will be greatly missed by his family here at the police department as well as the Maggard family," Pigeon Forge Chief of Police Richard Catlett said.

Maggard was his handler.

