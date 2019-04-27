The Pigeon Forge Police Department executed a search warrant Friday afternoon following a more than year-long joint investigation with county, state and federal authorities.

Authorities executed the search warrant at the Tienda Hispania store located at 2534 McGill Street, according to police chief Richard Calett.

The investigation began more than a year ago to look into allegations of the store purchasing stolen items, making illegal documents, as well as other criminal activity according to Calett.

The department teamed up with Homeland Security, the IRS, the DEA, the Tennessee Department of Revenue, and the Sevier County Sheriff's Office.

At this time, Calett said the investigation is still active and that no other information is available at this time.