No one hurt after residential fire in Pigeon Forge

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Everyone is safe after a residential fire in Pigeon Forge early Sunday morning.

The Pigeon Forge Fire Department responded to 422 Fenway Drive for a confirmed structure fire at approximately 6:15 a.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters were met with heavy fire coming from the residence. Firefighters encountered freezing temperatures while battling the flames, PFFD said.

Firefighters initially searched the residence for occupants, but it was later determined the home was unoccupied, according to PFFD.