Pigeon Forge — Sevier County takes the holidays pretty seriously.

The 29th annual Smoky Mountain Winterfest celebration is kicking off Tuesday, and Pigeon Forge's Patriot Park will host the celebration at 4 p.m.

There will be plenty to do, including a concert from former The Voice winner Chris Blue.

Families can enjoy watching fireworks, taking a trolley ride or go on a self-driven tour of the millions of lights around the city.

The trolley tours will be free Tuesday night only.

Jessica Nichols with the Department of Tourism in Pigeon Forge says it will be a family-friendly event with lots of stuff for kids to do.

"This is a great time for the family to come, everybody can enjoy something here," Nichols said. "It used to be that the town would shut down for winter, but that's not the case anymore. There's plenty of things to do."

If you want more information, head to the Winterfest website.

