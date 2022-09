The pilot left an airport near St. Louis on Saturday and was planning to refuel in Glasgow before heading to Knoxville.

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. — A man is dead after a helicopter crash in western Kentucky.

Search crews found the helicopter, along with the body of pilot David Stone, Monday afternoon in a wooded area near Mammoth Cave National Park.

The helicopter was last seen traveling toward Glasgow by a group of hunters in Ohio County.