Pilot Mountain wildfire: 500 acres burning

On Monday, fire officials said the wildfire had doubled in size since the previous night, and they are confident it was human-caused.

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — The fight to contain a massive wildfire on Pilot Mountain continues into its third day. Here's some of the latest information from North Carolina Service Ranger Jimmy Holt.

The fire has spread across 500 acres as of 11 a.m. Monday - double the size since Sunday night, Holt said. Weather is only making it worse.

NC Forestry said, "we can say with confidence that [the fire] was human-caused in some form."

Crews have doubled in numbers. There are now 60 firefighters from several agencies fighting the wildfire.

Holt said the firefighting strategy hasn't changed, and crews are looking to suppress the fire around the bottom of the mountain.

How large is the fire?

As of Monday afternoon, the wildfire has grown to 500 acres - double the acreage burned since Sunday night.

Dozens of fire-fighting officials have been called in to help, including North Carolina Forest Service personnel and North Carolina Parks crews. Planes are also being used to dump water onto the fire.

When did it start?

Chris Wall, a firefighter with the Pilot Knob Volunteer Fire Department, said the department got a call about the fire around 5:15 p.m. Saturday. He said two departments were sent out to the area of Three Bear Gully, where they made access to the fire on foot. The fire grew to about 60 acres that evening. In a matter of three days, the fire has grown four times that size.

What caused the fire?

North Carolina Forest Service Ranger Jimmy Holt said Monday, "we can say with confidence that [the fire] was human-caused in some form." He said they know the fire wasn't started by a lightning strike, leading them to believe it was man-made.

Once the wildfire is under control, Holt said law enforcement will be able to further investigate the cause. He said the fire was first discovered on Grindstone Trail.

When could the fire be out?

Monday, Holt said the firefight could last until the end of the week. Right now, the fire is at 500 acres, and Holt said he only expects it to get worse.

The dry and windy weather conditions aren’t helping firefighters either. On Sunday, a cold front brought gusty winds to Surry County, and winds will continue to be a bit breezy through Monday. There's also virtually no chance for rain in our area until Sunday.

Next to nothing this month in the rain gauge... We average close to 3" for November.



Is there a threat to homes?

Fire officials said no one has been hurt and no buildings have been damaged. No homes have had to be evacuated either. The fire is happening in the state park, and the closest homes are outside of that area, in the valley below.

Fire officials said the fire is coming down the mountain near the Shoals community, but the flames aren't close enough to issue an evacuation order. The fire department said it doesn't anticipate needing to evacuate homes.

How long could the state park be closed?

Pilot Mountain State Park will be closed through the end of the week and into next week, officials said Monday. Park officials are encouraging people to avoid the area.

How can people help?

Pilot Mountain Mayor Evan Cockerham said firefighters could use the community’s help with donations of bottled water, snacks, Gatorade, and other items to stay hydrated. People can drop off the items at the Pilot Knob Volunteer Fire Department on Key Street.

Cockerham also asked that no one burn anything for the time being in Surry and surrounding counties. There is no official burn ban in Surry County.

Fire officials are asking that no one fly drones in the area of the wildfire because it could disrupt their fire-fighting efforts.

