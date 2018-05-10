Pigeon Forge — Ahoy mateys! A brand new pirate themed dinner and show is sailing into Pigeon Forge in summer 2019.

The Pirates Revenge™ Dinner and Show, will land in the current Smoky Mountain Opry™ Theater location.

Photo courtesy of Fee/Hedrick Family Entertainment Group

Plans have been submitted to the City of Pigeon Forge for a $20 million renovation of the theater to turn it into a pirate themed dinner show. Construction should begin early November 2018, if the plans are approved.

The new Fee/Hedrick Family Entertainment Group production will include a retractable water stage that will be the largest in the Southeast. The show will feature moving ships complete with brand new technology that is being designed just for this project, actors, stunt divers, acrobats, singers, dancers and live animals.

“We’ve enlisted the help of the best technological experts in the world to help with innovative thematic and production elements,” said David Fee, president and CEO of Fee/Hedrick Family Entertainment Group. “Our writing team has worked on projects for Broadway shows as well as Disney and Universal productions. This show will be like no other in existence.”

In addition to the massive changes within the building, the exterior is also slated for proposed upgrades pending approval from the city.

“I’m really excited about the addition of the moat and drawbridge going into the front doors," Fee said. “We plan to incorporate special effects in the theming of the outside as well as the inside.”

To incorporate the dinner portion of the show, a kitchen will be added to the inside of the theater. The existing theater seats will be removed and replaced by tables and chairs.

“Magic Beyond Belief” starring Darren Romeo will move across the street from “The Hatfield and McCoy Dinner Feud” to its own stand-alone theater and will open in March 2019. The company hopes to keep “The Smoky Mountain Opry Show” and move it to a different location to be announced at a later date. This will not affect the running of The “Christmas at the Smoky Mountain Opry™” show, which will proceed as usual.

For more information, visit PiratesRevengeDinnerShow.com or call 1-800-768-1170 or (865) 428-SHOW (7469).

Not to be confused with Dolly Parton's newest Pirates Voyage dinner attraction coming this spring, the Pirates Revenge Dinner and Show is Pigeon Forge's second swashbuckling attraction debuting next year.

© 2018 WBIR