PITTMAN CENTER, Tenn. — Two leaders for the town of Pittman Center were fired earlier this month.

City Administrator Candice Gilreath asked Police Chief Clint Parton to resign or be fired on June 3.

He chose to be fired.

Then, Gilreath resigned last Wednesday after being asked.

In a statement, Mayor Jerry Huskey said employment wasn't working out for either employee.