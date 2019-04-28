BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — A small plane made an emergency landing on Pellissippi Parkway between Cusick Road and Old Knoxville Highway, according to Blount County dispatch.

Marc Sallinger

A Blount County Sheriff's deputy said the pilot couldn’t make it to a runway and landed on the highway.

The Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority's Department of Public Safety said it received an Alert 2 notification indicating that an aircraft was experiencing issues. The Gruman AA1 aircraft could not make the airport runway and made an emergency landing.

There are no serious injuries reported at this time, according to officials.

Alcoa Police and Fire Departments responded. The pilot was traveling from Avon, Indiana to Elberton, Georgia, according to officials.