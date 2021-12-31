Planned Parenthood clinic in Knoxville catches fire

Knoxville Fire Department reported on working a fire at 6:50 a.m. at 710 N. Cherry Street. The clinic was temporarily closed as it underwent renovations.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Fire Department is working a heavy fire at the Planned Parenthood clinic in Knoxville located at 710 N. Cherry Street.

710 N. Cherry street is fully involved. Companies are defensive at their time. pic.twitter.com/PU5SsTlJx0 — Knoxville Fire (@KnoxvilleFire) December 31, 2021

KFD posted on Twitter fire crews were responding to the structure fire around 6:50 a.m. on December 31.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Brent Seymour, the first phone call came in around 6:40 a.m. When firefighters had arrived, the fire was reportedly through the roof. Because of the heavy fire inside, crews opted to fight fire outside instead of sending them inside.

As of now, no injuries have been reported. Seymour said that arson investigators will examine the scene as soon as it is safe. However, finding the cause of the fire may be difficult as the whole building was "completely destroyed."

According to their website, the clinic was temporarily closed as the building was undergoing renovations at the time.

Last year on Jan. 22, a man had fired a shotgun into the glass front door of the clinic on the anniversary of Roe V. Wade. You can read more about it here.