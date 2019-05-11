HARRIMAN, Tenn. — The TVA and Harriman Utility Board have scheduled a power outage that will take place on Saturday, Nov. 9, starting at 11:30 p.m. until 6 a.m. or sooner on Sunday morning, Nov. 10.

The power outage will improve reliability at the Harriman 161 kilovolt substation.

Approximately 3,700 customers will be impacted by the outage.

Areas affected include Oakdale, Boswell Chapel, Margrave, Bazel Road, Swan Pond, West Hills, Pine Hills, Emory Heights, Riggs Chapel, Emory Gap, Ruritan Road, Cardiff Valley and Midtown.

The TVA is investing $2.2 billion Valley-wide in transmission system improvements over five years to continue its mission of providing low cost, reliable power.

