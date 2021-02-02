Fort Loudoun Electric Cooperative to conduct planned power outage in Madisonville, Sweetwater

The planned power outage is expected to start at 12:30 a.m. on Sunday and to last until around 4 a.m., officials said.

VONORE, Tenn. — A planned power outage could affect some residents in the Madisonville and Sweetwater areas on Sunday.

Fort Loudoun Electric Cooperative (FLEC) said that members should expect the planned outage to start on Sunday at 12:30 a.m. and to last until around 4 a.m.

TVA will be performing critical maintenance and upgrades to the 161KV line feeding FLEC’s Madisonville substation.

FLEC said they hope to be able to keep the majority of the meters energized during the process.