Planning commission approves developer's plan for new apartment complex off Alcoa Highway

The Knoxville City Council now needs to approve the plan to build a 200-unit apartment complex at Maloney Road and Alcoa Highway.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville could soon have some more apartments after the Knoxville Knox County Planning Commission approved developers' plans to build a new apartment complex on Maloney Road and Alcoa Highway. The commission met on Thursday.

Dominion Group, a real estate developer in Knoxville, said that the apartment complex would have around 300 units. The tract of land it would be built on is around 6.75 acres large, on the north side of Maloney Road near Alcoa Highway.

The expected rent would cost between $1,000 and $2,000, according to reports.

The complex is meant to be for families, according to officials. Officials said they hope the apartment complex attracts more residents, which could encourage businesses to develop in the area later on.