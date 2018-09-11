Some Plateau Electric Cooperative customers will be without power from 10 p.m Friday until 4 a.m. Saturday in Morgan County.

The company said there will be a planned outage at the Sunbright Substation during that time.

The affected areas include: Sunbright, Deer Lodge, Chestnut Ridge, Burrville, Glen Mary, Glades area, Elgin, Rugby, and West Robbins.

"With the recent improvements to our Sunbright Substation, TVA will be finalizing the construction and connection of the loop feed that was recently built. It is necessary to de-energize the line for the work to be completed," Plateau Electric Cooperative wrote in a post.

Some customers are worried about this decision since it is expected to be one of the coldest nights of the season so far.

© 2018 WBIR