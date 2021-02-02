Plateau Electric Cooperative plans power outage in Wartburg Saturday night

Morgan County officials said several areas including the City of Wartburg will lose power Saturday night due to a planned power outage at a substation.

WARTBURG, Tenn. — The City of Wartburg will lose power at midnight Saturday and into Sunday morning, according to Morgan County officials.

The Morgan County E-911 services said the Tennessee Valley Authority will have a planned power outage affecting the Wartburg substation. They said the power outage is expected to last around 4 hours.

The areas that will be affected are listed below:

City of Wartburg

Potter’s Falls

Catoosa

Gobey

Genesis Road

Montgomery Road

Hwy 62 to Napa Auto Parts

Hwy 27 South to the City of Wartburg wastewater treatment plant

Lancing

Hwy 27 North to Anna Del Rd.

Plateau Electric Cooperative said they are making improvements to systems in the area, including $1.2 million in upgrades to the Wartburg meant to double its capacity. They also said the TVA invested in improvements for the Morgan County power system meant to reduce the duration of power outages.

They said the planned outage is necessary to install switches and motor-operated disconnects at the Wartburg station.