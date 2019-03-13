SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Spring is right around the corner and that means baseball. 

You can practically smell the hotdogs and hear the cracking of peanut shells and on Wednesday, you can save your seat! 

Tickets are officially on sale for the Tennessee Smokies

The first pitch of 2019 is set for April 4 against the Mississippi Braves.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

LINK: 2019 schedule

The team has also already mapped out some of its special theme nights.

May 4 will fittingly be Star Wars night. The summer fireworks series starts May 24. 

July 13 is 90s night. 

You can buy tickets on the Smokies website.

Smokies Baseball
Tennessee Smokies 2019 schedule
Tennessee Smokies