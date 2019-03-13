SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Spring is right around the corner and that means baseball.

You can practically smell the hotdogs and hear the cracking of peanut shells and on Wednesday, you can save your seat!

Tickets are officially on sale for the Tennessee Smokies.

The first pitch of 2019 is set for April 4 against the Mississippi Braves.

LINK: 2019 schedule

The team has also already mapped out some of its special theme nights.

May 4 will fittingly be Star Wars night. The summer fireworks series starts May 24.

July 13 is 90s night.

You can buy tickets on the Smokies website.

