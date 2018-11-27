A Kingsport dog owner is hoping some potential leads will bring an English bulldog valued at $3,500 back home.

The black and brown dog, who answers to the name of Gordo, was reportedly taken during a home burglary on Friday, Nov. 23 in the 500 block of Dale Street, according to a report issued by the Kingsport Police Department on Tuesday.

The home owner had returned from work at 5:30 p.m. that afternoon and was letting their dogs out of their indoor kennels when they saw one of the cages had been damaged and Gordo was missing. A window in the room where the kennels were located was also left open.

Eyewitnesses told police that a dog that fit Gordo's description was seen at a nearby apartment complex with a man and woman.

Anyone with information on this case can call (423) 229-9429 or (423) 246-9111.

Read the full report here.

Copyright (c) 2018 NBC All Rights Reserved