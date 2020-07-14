Police: 4-year-old child accidentally shoots younger sibling to death in Bristol

A 2 year-old has died after police said the child's 4-year-old sibling accidentally shot the child to death Saturday night in Bristol, Tenn.

BRISTOL, Tenn. — A child less than 2 years of age has died after police said the child's 4-year-old sibling accidentally shot the child to death Saturday night in Bristol, Tennessee.

According to the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department, officers responded to Bristol Regional Medical Center to a report of a gunshot wound involving a child. The child was pronounced dead prior to police arriving.

The shooting occurred at the family's residence on Meadow view Road in Bristol, Tennessee. Investigators are working to find out how the child obtained the unsecured gun. The parents were home at the time of the shooting and took the child to the hospital, police added.