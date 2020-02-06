Police arrest protesters in Johnson City

A police officer said he would walk with protesters. Another demonstration is planned for 6 p.m. Tuesday.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Johnson City Police advanced on protesters who were standing in the middle of West State of Franklin Road, in Johnson City.

A WCYB reporter, Caleb Perhne, counted at least 8 people who were put in zip ties or handcuffs.

The arrests happened at the corner of University Parkway and W State of Franklin Road in Johnson City.

People, angry over the killing of George Floyd gathered around 6 p.m. Monday in Johnson City's Founders Park. The crowd then marched on many streets in the Downtown area.

Around 11 p.m., the crowd began to walk from ETSU to the intersection of University City Parkway and W State of Franklin Road. A large number of cars followed them, blocked by the protesters.

Around 11:35 p.m., police advanced on the protesters and started to make arrests of those who were in the street.

While numerous people were arrested, police and deputies were also seen talking to protesters. Perhne said he even saw one hug a protester after a discussion.

Protests continued late into the night. Around 12:30 a.m., protesters walked into Downtown Johnson City and blocked Main Street, near Capone's, for a short amount of time.

They then walked back down W State of Franklin Road and came back to the intersection where the original interaction with police occurred. The protesters, who said they continued to demonstrate into the evening because the police said they would walk with them but later did not, then started chanting "stand with us" to ask the police to stand side-by-side with them in a show of solidarity.

At 1:30 a.m., an officer from the Johnson City Police Department, spoke to the demonstrators. He answered their questions and told them that he would walk with them, as they wanted. This was met with cheers from the protesters.



The group is planning another demonstration for Tuesday night at 6 p.m. in Founders Park. The officer said he would walk with them again Tuesday night.

Some of the protesters then left and walked with the officer while others remained at the intersection. Other officers then moved in on the intersection and arrested some of the protestors who were sitting in the road. The crowd was then visibly agitated.