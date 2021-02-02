Police asking for help identifying parents or guardians of two children found alone in South Knoxville

The Knoxville Police Department said two young boys, 2 years old and 4 years old, were found at around 6:45 p.m. on Price Avenue.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is asking for help from the public to find the parents of two young boys who were found unsupervised on Price Avenue Saturday evening.

They are 2 years old and 4 years old, police said. Patrol officers found them walking unsupervised in South Knoxville at around 6:45 p.m., according to authorities. The children are safe and healthy, police said.

Officers were not able to determine who their parents were or where they live, according to a release from officials.

Anyone who recognizes them should reach out to the police department at (865) 215-7450.