Police find Pineville man dead under car in Flat Lick community, no foul play suspected

The Knox County Sheriff's Office in Kentucky said David Howard, 37, was found dead under a small car Wednesday afternoon.

FLAT LICK, Ky. — A man was found dead in the Flat Lick community in Kentucky on Wednesday. Police said he was found under a small car.

They said they received a call about a man trapped under a car in the Flat Lick community at around 1 p.m. He was identified as David Howard, 37, from Pineville. The Knox County Sheriff's Department said that no foul play was suspected, but also said they were continuing to investigate.

Several crews from around the area responded to help in recovery efforts. They included Knox EMS, the Knox County SORT Team and the East Knox Fire Department, according to a release from officials.

Additional information, such as the events leading up to Howard's death, was not immediately available. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.