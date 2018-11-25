Knoxville police have identified a man who died after he drove into a utility pole over the weekend on Western Avenue.

Enrique Suarez Lopez, 44, was killed after officers said his Audi slid sideways into a utility pole near the 6400 block of Western Avenue early Sunday morning.

KPD said a preliminary investigation found the Audi was heading east when it hit and rode the curb for a short distance. Officers said the driver veered left and lost control of the vehicle before overcorrecting and driving into the pole.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

