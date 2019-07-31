Authorities in Kingsport believe a missing 17-year-old Memphis girl is in the Lynn Garden area.

Chandler Smith was reported missing to the Memphis Police Department on July 8. Foul play is not suspected, but authorities believe she is in the Lynn Garden area of Kingsport.

Chandler has brown hair and brown eyes. She is about 5-foot-2 inches tall and weighs roughly 125 pounds, and police said she has tattoos on her wrist and shoulder.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KPD Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.