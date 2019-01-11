SEVIERVILLE, Tenn — The Sevierville Police Department announced a temporary padlock order at Glow Sky Lounge and Bar on Wednesday afternoon.

The padlock order was issued late Wednesday morning after the police declared the business a public nuisance.

Officers conducted a lengthy investigation after receiving large numbers of calls and complaints from people that live near the business. The complaints included excessive noise, traffic and crime allegedly caused by the business and its patrons.

“Our officers, along with the Attorney General’s Office, worked long and hard to investigate resident concerns and obtain the padlock order,” said SPD Chief Joseph Manning. “We take quality of life issues concerning our residents seriously.”

The hearing for the padlock order has been set for 9 am Tuesday, Nov. 5. Anyone who feels they have been affected by the business is encouraged to attend.

