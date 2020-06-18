Police Report: Man arrested after hitting KPD officer with car before Chapman Highway chase

According to court records, officers arrested 36-year-old Issac Allen after he drove his vehicle at a KPD officer, hitting them in the leg.

According to KPD arrest reports, officers arrested 36-year-old Issac Allen after he drove his vehicle at an officer, hitting them in the leg.

The officer said they responded to a disturbance at the intersection of Chapman Highway and Martin Mill Pike Sunday around 9 p.m. and found Allen "slumped over behind the wheel" of a Volvo while the vehicle was still in drive in the center lane.

The officer said the suspect woke up and refused commands, and then tried to conceal a bag with a needle and pills.

It was at that point the officer said the suspect hit them with his car. The officer said he chased after the suspect after they drove at speeds past 100 miles per hour down Chapman Highway before terminating the pursuit. Officers later were able to identify the suspect and take him into custody.

KPD said Allen is facing charges of aggravated assault and evading arrest.