Police searching for Illinois man who went missing near abandoned Greyhound station in Knoxville

East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers said Bryan Metelski went missing after he was dropped off at the old Greyhound station on Magnolia in Knoxville.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is asking for any information on an Illinois man after he went missing near the abandoned Greyhound station on Magnolia.

ETVCS said 21-year-old Bryan Metelski was picked up in Illinois by an outreach program that operates in Kodak, Tennessee on April 16. After three days, Metelski reportedly wanted to leave the program.

ETVCS said the outreach program dropped Metelski off at the Greyhound station at Magnolia, unaware that the station had closed permanently the day before.

Metelski reportedly suffers from mental health concerns, has no phone or money and is unfamiliar with the Knoxville area.