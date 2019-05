The Knoxville Police Department is searching for a missing 78-year-old woman.

According to KPD, Martha Hutchins was last spoken to on May 28 around noon before she disappeared from her West Knoxville apartment.

She is believed to be driving a white Chevrolet Cobalt with the TN tag 686-KGH.

Police say she has brown hair, hazel eyes and is about 5'0" and 100 lbs.

KPD

Anyone with information about her location should contact KPD at (865) 215-7000.