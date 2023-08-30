Police: Missing man found after disappearing in Fort Sanders area

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Update: KPD said Joseph Stusse was found safe.
---
Original Story:
The Knoxville Police Department is asking for help finding a man who disappeared near Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.
Police said 22-year-old Joseph Stusse disappeared Wednesday and was last seen getting out of a car near the Fort Sanders hospital. KPD said he has a diminished mental capacity and might be somewhere in the downtown Knoxville area.
Stusse was last seen wearing a green shirt, blue shorts with white dots and bright blue high-top Nike shoes.
Anyone who sees him should call the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at (865) 215-7165.