Police: Missing man found after disappearing in Fort Sanders area

KPD said the man was found Tuesday afternoon.
Credit: KPD
Joseph Stusse, 22

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Update: KPD said Joseph Stusse was found safe.

---

Original Story:

The Knoxville Police Department is asking for help finding a man who disappeared near Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.

Police said 22-year-old Joseph Stusse disappeared Wednesday and was last seen getting out of a car near the Fort Sanders hospital. KPD said he has a diminished mental capacity and might be somewhere in the downtown Knoxville area.

Stusse was last seen wearing a green shirt, blue shorts with white dots and bright blue high-top Nike shoes.  

Anyone who sees him should call the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at (865) 215-7165.

