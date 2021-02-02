Police searching for missing Morristown man

Family says that Daniel Thomas Fields, 19, was last seen Thursday, Sept. 16, in the morning leaving work early.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Morristown Police is asking for information on the whereabouts of 19-year-old Daniel Thomas Fields.

According to his family, he was last seen Thursday morning at work. He had left work early that day because he said he was not feeling well.

Fields is described as 6'3" tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, and he drives a silver 2002 Nissan Xterra with Tennessee registration number 3H2-1R4.