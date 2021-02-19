Police searching for missing Tazewell man who disappeared Tuesday

TAZEWELL, Tenn. — The Tazewell Police Department is asking for help finding a man who disappeared on Tuesday.
According to police, Aaron Massengill was last seen at 10 p.m. on February 16. He typically drives an older dark-colored pick-up truck seen below:
Police said they have entered Massengill as a missing person into the National Crime Information Center to help other departments assist in the search.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact Detective Josh Fields at 423-626-5104 ext. 204.