Police searching for missing Tazewell man who disappeared Tuesday

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact Detective Josh Fields at 423-626-5104 ext. 204.

TAZEWELL, Tenn. — The Tazewell Police Department is asking for help finding a man who disappeared on Tuesday.

According to police, Aaron Massengill was last seen at 10 p.m. on February 16. He typically drives an older dark-colored pick-up truck seen below:

Police said they have entered Massengill as a missing person into the National Crime Information Center to help other departments assist in the search.