KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department are searching for a suspect after a shooting in East Knoxville Saturday.

It happened around 11 a.m, KPD responded to a call about a shooting on the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and the 300 block of Chestnut Street.

KPD said an unknown vehicle pulled next to the victim's vehicle parked at the intersection and began firing gunshots into the vehicle multiple times before driving away.

Officers said the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries from the vehicle's broken window glass. The victim was not shot.

The investigation is still ongoing. If anyone has information about this incident, KPD said to contact them at 865-215-7212.