Police searching for suspects after man badly beaten at downtown Knoxville bar and grill

According to the police report, three men assaulted a man after an argument over the weekend at The Hill Bar and Grill. Police are trying to find the suspects.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville police are searching for three men accused of assaulting a man at a popular downtown Knoxville bar and grill over the weekend.

According to the police report, officers arrived at The Hill Bar and Grill around 1:10 a.m. on February 13 to find a man being treated by AMR personnel for blunt force trauma to the head, which knocked him out for an unknown period of time.

The unconscious victim was taken to UT Medical Center for treatment. The Knoxville Police Department said the victim had severe lacerations, swelling and several chipped teeth after the beating.

According to the police report, the victim told officers he had no memory of what happened after he left his house to go to the bar that night. Officers said he was "very confused" and unsure of the events leading up to his injuries.

Officers spoke with a witness, who said she saw three men assault the victim that night. She said he was upstairs in the bar next to the pool tables when he got into an argument with the suspects.

The woman said one of the suspects punched the man in the face, which caused him to fall and hit his head on the pool table. She said the other two then got on top of the victim and punched him multiple times in the face before bar security cleared the area, and the three men ran away.