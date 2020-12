Morristown Police Department said that Nathan Timothy Klusman has not been seen or heard from since September 7.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Police are still trying to locate a missing 38-year-old man in Morristown.

The Morristown Police Department said that Nathan Timothy Klusman has not been seen or heard from since September 7.

Klusman is described as a white male, with black hair and hazel eyes and approximately 6’0.