KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is trying to locate a missing 17-year-old.

KPD said that Aneesa Stapleton was reportedly dropped off at her school on Chickamauga Avenue on the morning of March 10 and did not show up for work later that afternoon.

Stapleton is described to be approximately 5'0 and 125lbs.

Police said that Stapleton was possibly last seen at a residence on Addison Street.

If you see Stapleton or have any information about her whereabouts contact 9-1-1.