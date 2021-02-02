Police warn about standing water and flooded roads as storms continue across East Tennessee

The Loudon County Sheriff's Office urged drivers to slow down as rain continues to fall across East Tennessee.

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Loudon County Sheriff's Office is urging drivers to stay safe on the roads as rain continues to fall and pool over streets.

They shared photos of standing water filling intersections across the county, and they said conditions were expected to worsen overnight into Wednesday morning. The sheriff's office asked people to slow down on the roads to prevent crashes.

They said drivers can avoid most crashes just by simply reducing their speeds and paying close attention to road conditions. Drivers should also make sure their headlights and taillights are on while driving.

The Knoxville Police Department also reported flooding at the 8500 Block of Kingston Pike. Drivers should also be careful when driving around Park West Boulevard in Cedar Bluff and Papermill drive between Kingston Pike and Weisgarber Road.