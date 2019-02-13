JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn — White Pine Police warn hundreds of people may have fallen victim to credit card skimmers inside gas pumps in up to three states.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office says eight skimmers were found in a North Knoxville apartment Tuesday afternoon along with magnetic card readers and nearly $18,000 in cash.

It comes after three suspects were arrested last week by White Pine Police when a gas station employee recognized the men attempting to use an ATM.

"We were able to get really good pictures of their faces. We passed that information along to Pilot staff employees. On that day, the Pilot employee saw them in the store using an ATM machine," said Detective Sergeant Darin Lane with the White Pine Police Department. "Throughout the entire investigation, whenever we have them on video in our stores, they’re swiping multiple cards and withdrawing numerous amounts of money each time."

Police do not yet know how many gas stations the men may have installed skimmers at, but say they believe they operated in at least Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

The investigation also involves law enforcement agencies in Bristol, Washington County and Scott County in Virginia, as well as Greene County, Bristol and White Pine in Tennessee.

The Hamblen County Sheriff's Office provided an interpreter to help communicate with the men who did not speak English.

Detective Lane says the skimmers are nearly impossible to notice for someone pumping gas.

"You use it just like normal and you don’t know that there’s anything there," said Lane. "The gas pump skimmers that we know were recovered are normally installed on the inside of gas pump machines. Normally you don’t see them."

The three men, Elver Perez, Renier Rodriguez and Valera Uver, were charged in connection with the credit card skimmers.

Perez was charged with criminal responsibility for facilitation of a felony to commit identity theft.

Rodriguez and Uver were charged each with 11 counts of identity theft and 11 counts of theft.

Police say the best way to ensure scammers do not steal your money is to use cash when you pay for gas.

If you think you may be a victim of this scam, you are asked to contact the White Pine Police Department.

"We’re still working to identify any other potential victims that haven’t come forward or filed a report when their card was used in our area," Lane said.