Police warn people against drunk driving, urge people to stay safe over Labor Day weekend

Labor Day is on Monday, and officials across Tennessee are reminding people to stay safe while having fun.

Labor Day is on Monday, and people across the U.S. may spend the weekend having fun with small groups of friends and family. For many, the weekend may include the last barbecue of the summer.

For many others, the weekend will include drinking. Agencies across Tennessee and across the U.S. wanted to remind people that if they drink over Labor Day weekend, they shouldn't drive. Otherwise, they may get pulled over and sent to jail.

The Knoxville Police Department made a post on their Facebook page saying that people who drive drunk may get a ride to the police station instead. The Tennessee Highway Patrol also posted a video featuring troopers across the U.S. warning people against drunk driving.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency also warned people to stay safe while on the water over the weekend. They encouraged people to wear life preservers if they go into the water, and said they will be on the watch for boaters who are under the influence.

Nearly all agencies across the U.S. had the same message: drive sober or get pulled over. Drunk drivers can end up getting themselves, or someone else, hurt.